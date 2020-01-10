GBI issues release on 1981 murder victim identity

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 37 years to the date of JANE DOE’S murder, the case agent was contacted by the Chief Deputy of the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office regarding a tip from a citizen who had walked into the Sheriff’s Office and alleged to have information on the identity of JANE DOE. The citizen was a possible childhood friend of JANE DOE. This citizen believed JANE DOE to be CHERYL HAMMACK. The childhood friend recalled that she knew that her friend, CHERYL, had gone missing in the latter part of 1981 after traveling with the fair. The age and description of CHERYL had remarkable similarities to JANE DOE which peaked her interest. The friend had seen a Facebook post made by an area citizen close to Brooks County about the case. This post was shared many times and that is how the childhood friend saw it.