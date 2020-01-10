GBI arrests 3 on gun, drug charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and other law enforcement agencies arrested three people after agents made an undercover buy with one of the suspects.
Montravis Tyner, 27, Ruby Tyner, 62, and Bryant Tyner, 32, were all arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Magnolia Street in Americus.
The GBI got information that Montravis Tyner was selling cocaine and agents bought the drug from the suspect.
During the search, agents found a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine, $1,711 in cash and three firearms, GBI officials said.
Firearms found included a 20-gauge shotgun, a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun that was reported stolen in 2018.
Montravis Tyner was charged with sale/distribution of schedule II substance, possession with intent to distribute schedule II substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Ruby Tyner was charged with possession of schedule II substance and Bryant Tyner was charged with failure to appear.
All three were taken to Sumter County Jail.
