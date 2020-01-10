Don Terry inks with Brewton-Parker

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Worth County, the Rams watched Don Terry sign his letter of intent.
Terry is headed Brewton-Parker, to be apart of the Baron’s golf team.
Terry is the second golf player in 3 years to receive a scholarship.
And hopes this will inspire other teammates to do the same.
“It’s special. Especially having everybody share it with me," said Terry. "Being from small town Sylvester, going off and doing stuff like this. You know, I just want to make my community proud and my school proud.”
Terry will join the team in the fall.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.