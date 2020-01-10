DCSS moves Saturday basketball game times for severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Because of possible severe weather Saturday, Dougherty County Schools have moved up their high school basketball game times set for Saturday.
The Westover and Americus-Sumter girls game will start at 2 p.m., and the boys game directly after.
The Monroe and Crisp County games will also start at 2 p.m. with the girls team and the boys directly after.
The Calhoun County High and Worth County High have canceled their Saturday games because of the weather threat.
