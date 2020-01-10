City of Blakely warns residents of scam calls

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Blakely Police Department is warning residents of after a number of calls about a Georgia Power utility bill being overdue and trying to payments over the phone.
The city wants to remind residents that utility customers are not Georgia Power customers.
Also, payments with the city can be made over the phone but they do not routinely contact customers by phone to advise of past due status.
The police department said do not give out payment information over the phone.
