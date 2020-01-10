Chehaw raising funds for Australian wildlife

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chehaw is doing its part to help out wildlife in Australia in the wake of destructive wildfires.
Chehaw is selling 40 emu eggs to raise funds for Australian wildlife. The eggs are $15.
The eggs are collected from Chehaw’s Australian Grassland exhibit.
Chehaw said their goal is to earn at least $500 and to send the donation within a couple of weeks.
Eggs can be purchased from Chehaw’s ticket booth between 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
All proceeds will be donated to WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization.
Chehaw houses 15 emu and over 200 eggs were produced last season.
