Chehaw hosts 28th annual Frontier Festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The 28th annual Frontier Special is happening this weekend at Chehaw.
The event is where people will be doing activities as they did back in the 1800s, when people tanned their own hides, made their own candles, and their muzzle-loading guns shot black powder.
Ben Kirkland works at Chehaw, and he hopes parents will take this opportunity to help teach their kids about the past.
“History is a great way to let the young people today appreciate what they have. Too many times we take things for granted very easily. They realize how tough it was and whatnot, then they have an appreciation for what they have, and how easy they have it," says Kirkland.
Kirkland says that despite the possibility of severe weather Saturday night, that Chehaw still plans to have the event.
The Frontier Festival will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9AM until 5PM.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.