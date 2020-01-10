Changes coming to flash flood warnings and Wireless Emergency Alerts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The National Weather Service is making changes to both the format and how they issue flash flood warnings.
Starting in early February, the Weather Service will issue impact-based flash flood warnings.
Each warning will contain the hazard, source and brief description of the impact.
The warnings will also include a flash flood damage threat.
This scale includes base, considerable, and catastrophic.
A Wireless Emergency Alert will only be issued when warnings or statements include a Considerable or Catastrophic tag.
Officials with the National Weather Service said this is to cut down on the number of flood warnings sent to viewers’ phones.
“Right now, every single flash flood warning that’s issued for the Weather Service is alerted on the phones. And so that results in about 4,000 flash flood warnings a year across the nation,” said Mark Wool, NWS Tallahassee warning coordination meteorologist.
Wool also said there was a lot of negative feedback from the public.
This new system will take effect on February 6.
