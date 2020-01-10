AMA set to host ‘American Girl Winter Tea Party’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art is set to host an “American Girl” Winter Tea Party for kids on Jan. 18 from 2-4 p.m.
Tea will be served in teacups and children will have treats.
The cost to attend is $15 for members and $20 for future members.
Officials at the museum said kids can dress up but it’s not required.
“We all enjoyed pretend tea parties with our dolls when we were growing up,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming, said. “I think this real-life tea party will be a special event that your child will remember fondly for years to come.”
Space is limited. To register a child, contact Annie Vanoteghem at (229) 4369-8400 or email annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com.
