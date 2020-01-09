Worth County introduces new head coach

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County Rams will be under new leadership for the 2020 season.
Wednesday, they welcomed in their new head football coach.
Who’s ready to hit the ground running.
Worth County High Principal, Scott Kersh said, “Without further adieu, I introduce Coach Phillip Ironside. He’s the man for the job.”
After a near month long search the Rams have named Phil Ironside as their new head coach.
“We’re all in this together. If we want a good product, let’s roll our sleeves up and get to work and let’s do that,” said Phil Ironside.
The last time Ironside was coaching in southwest Georgia was against the Lowndes vikings.
He coached for 14 seasons at Hillgrove High School in Cobb County.
Winning 109 games and lost just 42.
Including 4 region championships, seven playoff appearances and three coach of the year awards during his coaching tenure.
Worth County Schools Superintendent Bill Settle said, “I really hope the community can get behind Phil Ironside. And get Worth County football back to the level that we know it can be and should be at.”
The Rams won just two games in the 2019 season.
But Ironside said that wasn’t on his radar.
“I didn’t look at film, I didn’t look at a roster. I didn’t care,” said Ironside.
What he does care about is his team.
Who he met for the first time, Wednesday.
And he tells me he believes they’re capable of anything.
“You can’t tell me because I’m born and raised in Worth County that I can’t be good,” said Ironside.
Ironside said the process of turning this program around... starts off the field.
“Identify your leaders. And then that little core group of leaders is going to infect 10 kids and then 20 kids and before you know it, you have a team," said Ironside.
Ironside is known for his spread offense style of play, so we can expect to see that in this Rams team in 2020.
