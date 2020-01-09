Voxx: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $2.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 3 cents per share.
The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $110.1 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.79. A year ago, they were trading at $4.44.
