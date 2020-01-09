Valdosta police arrest 2 on warrants

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 9:00 Wednesday night, patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 1500 block of Shealy Place, to serve an arrest warrant.
They found Nate McBean inside, and saw that he had a handgun under his seat.
While detaining McBean, officers found another handgun nearby. He also had a digital scale commonly used in the sale of narcotics, along with marijuana that was packaged in a manner consistent with narcotics sales.
Officers also found Lea Cash at the residence, and saw that she had an active arrest warrant. Cash provided false information to the officers, then physically resisted arrest.
McBean and Cash were transported to Lowndes County Jail.
McBean was charged with the following criminal offenses:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
- Possession of drug-related equipment;
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, 2 counts; and
- Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, 2 counts.
Cash was charged with the following criminal offense:
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
“Our officers being proactive and vigilant led to these weapons, drugs, and criminals being removed from the street which makes our community safer. We are extremely proud of the work these officers did in this case," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.
