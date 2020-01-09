Valdosta Middle School students raise $85K for college

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Valdosta Middle School have raised $85,000 in scholarship money.
Theatre Teacher Toni Jarvis said it’s part of an annual telethon fundraiser they do to raise money for production costs. She said students have to find people to sponsor them.
For every sponsor, Jarvis said the Great American Fundraising Company donates about $1,000 up to a certain amount.
Valdosta Middle School student Loughren Haden said she didn’t take the scholarship opportunity seriously until the telethon was just days away.
“This is going to be so much fun. It’s like you’re getting the money, you’re getting a thrill. If I had to explain it, the emotion, it would be almost impossible," said Haden.
Haden got at least four sponsors, which means she got the maximum of $5,000.
She was one of 44 students to win scholarships through the program.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.