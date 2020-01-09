Valdosta gym sees more traffic after in new year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta gym said it has been slammed with people looking to make some headway with their new year’s resolution.
Winnersville Fitness Owner Melissa Eikenberry said her gym had its busiest day since opening a few years ago.
She said more than 230 people checked into her gym in one day, which doesn’t include those who visited using alternative methods.
Eikenberry said that she’s glad to see people putting effort into fitness and using her facility to do it.
“Right now, everybody is happy, they’re motivated, they want to see results and they’re determined at this point. I’ve got a trainer staff of seven trainers, that’s myself and six others. We have three males and three females besides myself and we’re just here to try to keep them all motivated," explained Eikenberry.
Eikenberry said that every year traffic starts to pick up around December with people looking to make a change.
