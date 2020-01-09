U.S. Attorney for Middle Georgia talks crime in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia wants criminals in Albany to take notice. Attorney Charlie Peeler told us about his plan to combat federal crimes in Albany.
Attorney Charlie Peeler said the Javarious Mallory and Anthony Leon Parks case were major problems for the city.
Parks pleaded guilty to four of his ten charges and Mallory pleaded guilty to six of 14 charges.
Both men are looking at least 20 years in prison. They could be sentenced to life in prison.
The indictment said the two robbed multiple convenience stores in Albany and shot two different store employees in the process.
“Our office is committed to ending violence in Albany, Georgia," Peeler said. “Arising out of a string of robberies in 2016, Mr. Parks and Mr. Mallory were indicted federally by our office for seven robberies.”
The two pleaded guilty early Wednesday morning in federal Albany court.
Parks and Mallory pleaded guilty to robbing multiple convenience stores.
Peeler said these two were a dangerous threat to the community.
“Firearms were brandished and they were carried and they were discharged during these robberies. Two of these store clerks were actually shot by these individuals,” Peeler said.
“Incredibly violent acts and they represent the kind of crime that our office is committed to pursuing, to bring people like that to justice and importantly get them off the streets,” Peeler told us.
He said their charges should keep them off the streets for a while.
“The charge that they pled guilty to, which is the possession of a firearm and discharging of a firearm and furtherance of a federal crime of violence, it carries with it a minimum mandatory sentence of ten years,” Peeler said.
Peeler said crime in Albany will always be an issue but it is something he and his team will always fight.
“This is the type of case that our office is focused on, which is identifying violent criminals in Albany, and doing what we can to prosecute them and get them off of the street for as long as possible," Peeler said.
A sentencing date for the two men has not been set.
