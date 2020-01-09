Tifton rail crossing closing for maintenance

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the US 82/State Route 520/Fifth Street rail crossing will be out of service for two days.
This crossing, near Commerce Way in Tifton, is scheduled to close for maintenance, requiring a detour for non-local traffic.
The crossing is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Jan. 14 and reopen Jan. 16. The dates are subject to change based on the rail company's schedule and the weather.
Non-local traffic on US 82 approaching from the east will turn north on US 41/SR 7 (running common with Main Street, Love Avenue and 12th Street) to the Interstate 75 Exit 64 interchange.
Traffic will travel south on I-75 to the Exit 62 interchange (US 82/SR 520). The pattern will be reversed for US 82 traffic approaching from the west. Detour signs will be posted.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.