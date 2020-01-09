Thomasville police investigating possible homicide

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after a body was found early Thursday morning.
The body, later identified as Chance Kelly, 19, was found in the middle of North Madison Street, according to police.
Police said he was shot multiple times.
The victim is from Thomasville but was home on leave from the military for a funeral, according to police. Kelly was stationed in South Carolina.
The victim’s car is missing.
Police said the car is a dark-colored 2014 Honda Civic with a RVD773 tag number.
Police warned the community to not approach anyone seen driving the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the car is asked to call (229) 226-2101.
A shots fired call came in to dispatch around 4:45 a.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping investigate the incident.
An autopsy will be done at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
