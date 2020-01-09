Survey: Most Georgians opposed to budget, income tax cuts

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A statewide poll of more than 1,000 Georgians found most in the state are opposed to budget and income tax cuts.
When it comes to public safety, education, and healthcare, 78 percent are against budget cuts, according to the poll from the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute (GBPI).
Danny Kanso, GBPI fiscal and policy analyst, said from these results, it’s clear that “Georgians want a budget that funds our shared priorities."
He also said the Georgia Work Credit was one of the most popular proposals in their survey.
“The most popular proposal that we pulled is called the Georgia Work Credit, and that is modeled after the federal ITC. Thirty states have adopted similar programs. And that would be specifically targeted to cut taxes on low and moderate-income families, and what we found is this has the strongest level of support, across all demographics, all income groups.” Kanso said.
The survey found that more than eight in 10 Georgians support that proposal.
[ To view the full poll results, click here. ]
