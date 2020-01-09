St. Joe's looks to end streak vs Davidson

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Joseph's' Ryan Daly, Lorenzo Edwards and Cameron Brown have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.DOMINANT DALY: Daly has connected on 26.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.