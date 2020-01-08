Severe Storms Possible Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunshine and seasonal 60s covered SWGA Wednesday . Chilly 30s overnight give way to warmer low 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Friday and around 80 Saturday.
Rain chances creep back Friday. Widespread rain and potentially strong-severe storms are likely Saturday. WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. There’s a slight risk for severe storms including hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Timing on the stronger storms moving into SWGA Saturday 5PM - 3AM Sunday.
Still time to practice your safety plan. Have a place to seek shelter such as a small room, bathroom, closet or basement. Anywhere in the interior of your home away from windows. If you need sturdy shelter go ahead and stake it out now. Warnings can come with little to no warning at all. More details on evolving storm system and its potential impact and timing across SWGA Thursday.
Temperatures remain above average with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.
