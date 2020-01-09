Mary Egler, only Democratic candidate, running for Ga. Senate seat

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Mary Egler is currently a student at Albany State University and the only Democratic candidate running for Georgia’s Senate District 13 seat.
She said she urges voters to hit the polls on Election Day.
If elected, Egler said there are several issues that need to be addressed, including gun control, education and abortion.
“Basically, I would have to find out what are the top main issues in each county and meet with the people and discuss them and get to know what’s going on," said Egler.
Egler said she’s got the drive to not give up and keep trying. She said she’s passionate, hardworking and listens to the people in her district.
She has never held a position in public office before but has run for several in the past, including the Georgia House of Representatives District 152 seat.
The Senate District 13 seat vacancy comes after the death of long-time Senator Greg Kirk.
Voter registration for this special election will end Thursday.
People in Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner and Wilcox counties can vote in this election.
The election will take place Feb. 4.
