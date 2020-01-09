Lily Pad: Teach children body safety early

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia child advocacy centers urge parents to start the conversation with their children about body safety early.
This comes after a Clinch County substitute teacher was charged with child molestation.
The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was 5-years-old.
Lily Pad is a crisis and child advocacy center in Albany.
Mary Martinez, the Lily Pad’s executive director, said conversations about who, where and what is happening to your child’s body is necessary.
“So it’s so important no matter where we send our kids to keep those lines of communication open, to keep the body safety conversation going from as long as you can on into adulthood. We’ve all been there, they haven’t and it’s our job to teach them,” explained Martinez.
Martinez wants to remind parents to report suspected abuse as early as possible. You can do so by calling the Lily Pad at (229) 435-0074.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.