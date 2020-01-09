Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to killing two of his roommates will spend 50 years in prison. News outlets report Jeremie Tobey was sentenced Monday for the shooting deaths of 25-year-old Cody Diminovich and 38-year-old Pamela Lawson. The couple were found dead in their home in Aiken in January 2018. Authorities say Tobey took their car and multiple guns and fled to Connecticut. A 14-year-old boy was inside the home at the time of the shooting but hid until it was over. Tobey told officers he shot the couple because he was still mad after an argument with Lawson.