Judge denies DNA test in death penalty trial of Ga. man

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a convenience store clerk more than 30 years ago in Glynn County is set to be executed in January.
Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.
Meders was convicted of murder and other charges in the October 1987 shooting death of Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County.
Meders maintains his innocence, and his attorneys requested a DNA test on the revolver used in the shooting. They say there would likely be another man's skin cells on the gun, which could cast doubt on Meders' guilt.
A judge in south Georgia denied the DNA test. He says Meders was trying to “delay” his sentence. The judge says there is enough evidence to convict Meders aside from the gun.
If executed, Meders would be the first prisoner executed in Georgia in 2020. The state executed three men in 2019.
