Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points, Evan Fournier added 19, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 123-89. Admiral Schofield scored 18 points to lead the Wizards, and Troy Brown, Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Orlando took control for good with a 23-5 run to close the second quarter, punctuated by a dunk by Vucevic in the final seconds, for a 69-52 lead. The advantage ballooned to 29 points in the early stages of the third quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Herro had 19 points, Duncan Robinson scored 11 of his 17 points in a decisive third quarter and seven Miami players scored in double figures as the Heat routed the Indiana Pacers 122-108. Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn added 15 each and Jimmy Butler pitched in with 14 points for Miami. The Pacers were led by forward Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 27 points and 14 rebounds for his 30th double-double of the season.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest 78-68. M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for the Seminoles. They trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark. Florida State has won seven straight and 14 of 15 games. Brandon Childress scored 20 points to lead the Demon Deacons. They played without injured starter Chaundee Brown.
DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 22 points as SMU defeated Central Florida 81-74 to open American Athletic Conference play 2-0 for the fifth straight season. Davis was 11-for-14 at the foul line and had seven assists. Feron Hunt added 20 points with seven rebounds for the Mustangs, who have won four in a row. Matt Milon, Collin Smith and Ceasar DeJesus each scored 19 points for the Knights, whose losing streak stretched to four games.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat switched out one two-way contract for another by signing guard Gabe Vincent and waiving guard Daryl Macon. Vincent has averaged 23.4 points in 20 G League games this season for the Stockton Kings. He also was leading the G League in 3-pointers made this season entering Wednesday with 88. Macon appeared in four games with the Heat this season and in 17 games with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is averaging 19.4 points in the G League.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have made a pair of big trades in the National Women's Soccer League. The Thorns sent U.S. national team defender Emily Sonnett and Australian Caitlin Foord to the Orlando Pride for the first pick in next week's college draft. Portland also sent forward Midge Purce to Sky Blue in exchange for midfielder Raquel Rodriguez.