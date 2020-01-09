HEART organization and P&G host 40th annual MLK breakfast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One special group in Albany is working to spread a message of change to bring equal access and opportunity for everyone.
The HEART Organization and Proctor & Gamble are hosting the 40th Annual MLK breakfast.
Last year, HEART President, Anne Johnson, said they had hundreds of people at the breakfast.
The goal of the breakfast is to make sure people never forget the message Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. preached.
Johnson said the group is still fighting to share his message that everyone is great and that everyone can enact change.
“Year after year, they see the work the HEART organization does in the community. So they know that Dr. King’s dream is being fulfilled through the work we’re doing and they feel apart of something good. The breakfast is to get us jump-started through the year and to let people know there are things in the community they can do,” said Johnson.
The MLK Community Mass Choir made up of three Dougherty County School System Choirs, the ASU Gospel Choir and others will perform.
The new P&G plant manager will also be there to meet people.
It’s free and open to the public on January 20 at 7:30 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Johnson said they’re really trying to encourage younger people to come out this year, as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.