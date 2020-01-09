Georgia Secretary of State speaks at Dougherty Co. Rotary Club

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are a couple of months away from the presidential primary election.
Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, made a stop in Albany Thursday.
He spoke to Rotary Club about the new voting system and voting machines, which will be in service March 24 for the primary election.
It will still be touch screen when you go to vote, but now you will be able to print the ballot.
You can look at all your selections before taking it over to the ballot scanner to be counted.
Raffensperger says the new system will help with voter confidence.
“That is what at the end of the day you want. Know your vote was accurately counted and at the end of the day you may not like the results, we understand that. Sometimes your guy doesn’t win or your lady doesn’t win but when you know that your vote counted and was accurately scored then can move on to the next election," says Raffensperger
Raffensperger says he’s looking forward to the new voting system and how good it will be for Georgia.
