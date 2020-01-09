GBI still investigating Coffee Co. death; arrest warrants issued for false statements, reckless conduct

AMBROSE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested three people for false statements and reckless conduct in an incident where a man died as a result of injuries from a fight on New Year’s Day.
On Thursday, the GBI issued arrest warrants for Jason Anderson, 39, Justin Anderson, 35 and Daniel Anderson, 31.
Jason Anderson was issued warrants for felony false statements, Justin Anderson was issued warrants for felony tampering with evidence and felony false statements and Daniel Anderson was issued warrants for reckless conduct, according to the GBI.
All three turned themselves in at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Van Brown, 39, died as a result of injuries he got in an altercation that happened in the 1200 block of Woodrow Harper Road.
The GBI said Brown’s cause of death has not been determined.
