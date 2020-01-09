Ga. Southwestern professor: Iran’s attack against U.S. was to ‘save face’

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia educator said Iran was trying to “save face” in its attacks towards Americans.
Dr. Brian Parkinson from Georgia Southwestern State University said he wasn’t surprised hearing Iran responded to the killing of Qasem Solemani with missiles. He said it’s because for many years the country has been trying to provoke the USA.
“Iranian government was trying to placate their population, trying to swag any potential criticism of not retaliating so I felt like they had to do something in order to save face,” said Parkinson.
Parkinson said relations with Iran date back to 1953, more recently with the United States pulling out of the nuclear agreement.
“That kind of led to a more contentious relationship between us because they are suffering economically,” explained Parkinson.
Parkinson said Iran’s missiles managed to provoke the U.S.
“We know that their range missiles can hit Israel, so we know that they can go westward,” said Parkinson.
There were no casualties in the attack.
Parkinson said sanctions are expected for the country.
“What many of these sanctions do is they limit Iran’s ability to bank through the U.S. and almost all global transactions go through American banking systems,” explained Parkinson.
Parkinson said it could lead to Americans paying more at the pump, but ultimately restoring some relief.
“I think today’s news briefing by the president was something that should give us hope that things are de-escalating and calming down,” said Parkinson.
Dr. Parkinson said the Iran Revolutionary Guard has already replaced Solemani. He said the new general will try to make a name for himself following the attacks.
