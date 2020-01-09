Former Leesburg Mayor, Jim Quinn runs for Senate District 13 seat

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Former Leesburg Mayor and current journalist and newspaper editor, Jim Quinn, is running for the Senate District 13 seat.
He is also one of two Republicans running for the seat.
He tells us he wants voters to know the election is around the corner and to get out and vote.
He said he plans to hit the ground running, serving his district if elected.
“The session will already be going by the time we get up there but it’s economic development, its growth to South Georgia, education, health care its all the key topics,” Quinn added.
Quinn said his time as Leesburg mayor, Chairman of the Lee County Republican party and being a good listener, qualifies him for the position.
Recently Quinn campaigned for Georgia’s House of Representatives District 152 seat.
Voter’s registration for this special election ends Thursday.
People in Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner, and Wilcox counties can vote in this election.
The seat vacancy comes after the death of long-time Senator Greg Kirk.
The election will take place on February 4.
