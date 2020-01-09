A chilly start warms to 70 this afternoon. Clouds come this evening and last Tomorrow with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s by afternoon. Gusty winds and record warmth greets you Saturday. By Saturday evening a squall line move across the AL/GA State Line. It brings a Slight Risk of Severe Storms to Southwest GA mainly west of HWY 319. That includes a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance of a tornado. Drier and a touch cooler Sunday. Warm and wet through the middle of next week.