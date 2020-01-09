Davis, Morgan State visit FAMU

LEADING THE WAY: This game represents a Tallahassee homecoming for Bears junior Troy Baxter, who's putting up 11 points and 5.8 rebounds this season. Davis has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Randolph has averaged 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Rod Melton Jr. has put up 12.8 points.MIGHTY MJ: Across 13 appearances this season, Florida A&M's Randolph has shot 48.7 percent.