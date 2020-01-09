City: Smell in Albany neighborhood unpleasant but not toxic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany said an unpleasant smell that people in one neighborhood reported was unpleasant but not toxic.
A city spokesperson said there was no natural gas leak or spill.
The odor was injected into the gas, according to the city.
Even though it wasn’t toxic, city leaders said the smell was unpleasant.
City crews put out a neutralizer on Wednesday to eliminate the odor.
The city is encouraging residents to call Albany Utilities if you suspect a natural gas leak or spill at (229) 888-8330.
