Carden Summers, business owner & farmer hopes for Senate seat win

CRISP CO., Ga. (WALB) -Crisp County resident, business owner, and farmer, Carden Summers is running for State Senate District 13 seat.
Summers is also a real estate broker.
Summers tells us he was a Crisp County Commissioner for 6 years.
If elected he wants to work on rural health care along with tax programs for the elderly that alleviate their property taxes.
“We need to work on our tax position. We need to get our fair share from Atlanta. We need to quit sending unfunded mandates down on the county level making people have to pay for things that just come from Atlanta,” said Summers.
He says his experience as a businessman makes him qualified for the job.
Also because he’s from the district, he says he understands people living in District 13.
Voter’s registration for this special election ends Thursday.
People in Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Sumter, Tift, Worth, Turner, and Wilcox counties can vote in this election.
The seat vacancy comes after the death of long-time Senator Greg Kirk.
The election will take place on February 4.
