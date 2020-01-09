Australia’s flu season can determine U.S. flu season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The flu has claimed about 3,000 lives in the U.S. this season, according to officials from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
Health experts predict this year's flu season will last through March and possibly April.
Georgia Department of Public Health leaders tells us each year they monitor Australia’s flu season.
Australia’s flu season helps predict how severe our season will be.
"And typically what they experience in their winter, in our summer, is the same strain of Flu that we’re going to experience a few months later and Australia had a very bad flu season this year. They had more deaths reported then they have had in the last 20 years or so,” said Dr. Charles Ruis with DPH.
He says travelers transfer the flu easily from Australia.
