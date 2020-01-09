Albany advocacy center offers self-defense course during National Stalker Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fourteen in every 1,000 persons, 18 or older, are victims of stalking every year.
That’s according to a domestic violence shelter in one Southwest Georgia city.
January is National Stalking Awareness Month and the Liberty House in Albany wants to encourage people to speak up when they think they are being stalked.
Liberty House Executive Director Diane Rogers said there are different levels of stalking and nearly three in four stalking victims knew their offenders.
“The typical person that is stalked most often is amongst divorced individuals. And oftentimes it’s during a time of divorce when you’re being stalked or during a time of separation. Even if there wasn’t a marriage, if the relationship was ending, there’s stalking happening a lot of the times when the relationship is ending,” explained Rogers.
There will be an anti-stalking women’s self-defense class on Wednesday, January 15. The class is free. If you’d like to register for the course, you can call (229) 439-7094.
