Toys For Tots help over 3,000 kids with 2019 Christmas toy drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 3,200 Southwest Georgia kids had a good Christmas because of Toys For Tots.
The Marine Corps Logistics Base and Salvation Army put on the annual toy drive.
Captain Rebecca Sullivan with Salvation Army in Albany says 1,400 families were helped.
Sullivan says she wants to thank everyone who donated and sat up donation boxes in their businesses.
“No child should go without Christmas and just from the bottom of our hearts we are so thankful for you to just give for a toy. If it was just one toy, a child did not go without Christmas," says Captain Rebecca Sullivan.
Sullivan says she is already looking forward to Christmas 2020.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.