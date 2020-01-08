South Ga. Technical College named best community college in Ga. for 2020

South Georgia Tech named best community college in Georgia for 2020 (Source: South Georgia Technical College)
By Kim McCullough | January 8, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 4:42 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College has earned the top spot as the best community college in Georgia for 2020, according to Niche.

“South Georgia Technical College has a tremendous reputation for providing an outstanding two-year education that prepares students for the workforce. We are very pleased that Niche has ranked us as the number one community college in Georgia for 2020. This provides external validation about the quality and excellence in technical education that we provide.”
Dr. John Watford, president of South Georgia Technical College

Dr. Watford also gave credit to the community as well as the faculty, staff, and students at South Georgia Tech.

“This ranking is a testament to the faculty, staff, and students at South Georgia Technical College and to our business and industry partners. Students attend South Georgia Technical College because of the outstanding faculty and staff here who continuously work for the betterment of students. Our professionals are helping students, enroll, remain in classes, and become educated and trained for the careers of their choice. Then we work with business and industry partners to help place students in the workplace. This type of cooperation and hard work is what has helped us to be the top community college in Georgia.”
Dr. John Watford, president of South Georgia Technical College

Niche is a website that rigorously analyzes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.

