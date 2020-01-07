Rain Friday, Storms Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Weak cold front with little fanfare has ushered in drier and slightly colder air. Lows tonight in the low-mid 30s. Tomorrow beautiful sunshine and seasonal as highs top low 60s. This brief taste of winter moves out as a warming trend gets underway. Highs top low-mid 70s Thursday and Friday before soaring to 80 Saturday. That warmth comes with the potential for strong-severe storms Saturday. There’s high confidence of severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has most of SWGA under a Slight Risk for severe storms.