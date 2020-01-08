Police looking for woman they say got $2K in spa treatments, skipped out on bill

Police in North Port say the woman seen here got nearly $2,000 in spa treatment then left without paying the bill. (Source: North Port Police)
By ABC7 Staff | January 7, 2020 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 10:15 PM

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of “dine and dash,” but what about “spa and dash”?

Police in North Port say the woman seen here went to a local medical spa, received nearly $2,000 in treatments, and then told staff she forgot her wallet. When she went to get it, police say she never came back.

Police say she used a fake name and address, which means when they find her, she will be facing felony charges.

If you can help identify her, call detectives at 941-429-7353.

