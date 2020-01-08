2 pled guilty in 2016 Albany armed robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men who were charged with over 40 offenses for a string of Albany armed robberies pled guilty Wednesday morning.
Javarious Mallory and Anthony Leon Parks pled guilty to gun charges in a string of robberies that happened in 2016.
Both could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler. A sentencing date has not been set.
Both were charged with 43 counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and gun offenses in February 2017.
The robberies happened on West Gordon Avenue and Cordele and Gillionville Roads.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.