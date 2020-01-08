‘Phoebe Access’ makes a hospital visit easier to schedule

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You'll now be able to schedule doctor appointments, access your patient portals and even pay your bill all in one place.
And you can do it all from your home, work or wherever with your cell phone.
It's a new year and the dawn of a new technological phase for one South Georgia hospital.
“Naturally, as other healthcare organizations and other industries have done, we felt it best to go ahead and build a mobile platform,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jessica Castle.
“Phoebe Access” is a new way to approach healthcare at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
“Scheduling their physician, finding a doctor, accessing their patient portals, getting directions to any of our facilities. It’s all packaged in one area,” said Castle.
You can go to the app store and download the new app. Then see available the doctors right at your fingertips. All while sitting in your favorite chair at home.
“You don’t have to go in and wait, you know immediately if you can go in the morning, if you can go in the afternoon, it’s all in the palm of your hand.”
This is just Phase 1 of the app. In a few months, the hospital will launch Phase 2, which even includes virtual visits.
“To include scheduling, not only with primary care physicians, but our specialists, and also some of our outpatient services at the hospital.”
The hospital will also launch an app to help women through their pregnancies.
The official campaign launches of the apps are coming later this month, but you can download and use Phoebe Access now.
