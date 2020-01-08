ONE YEAR LATER: No major updates after baby found dead in cooler in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - There are still no major updates one year after a dead newborn was found in a cooler in Troup County.
The cooler was found at Boy Scout Rd. off New Franklin Rd. on Jan. 6, 2019.
Police say there are still no solid leads in this case.
They want the public to come forward with information or a DNA match.
There is a safe place law that allows anyone who cannot care for a newborn to leave them at the sheriff’s office with minimal questions asked.
If you have information on the case of this deceased newborn, you are asked to call Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-813-1000.
