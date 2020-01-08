Man pleads guilty, sentenced to life after 2017 murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man will be serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder in a Southwest Georgia courtroom Tuesday.
Authorities said posts on social media could be what led to a deadly 2017 Albany shooting.
District Attorney Greg Edwards is calling it a new phenomenon. He said people constantly worrying about their image is creating problems, not to mention the use of guns, which made this a deadly case.
It’s possible the fatal shooting of Anthony Wright, 21, didn’t start at the scene. It could have started on social media.
“The defendants came over to the apartment complex, there was a fight, an attack and the victim was killed as he came to aid his sister,” Edwards explained the case from 2017 as an illustration of a new phenomenon. “People need to just kind of throttle and ease back on how the world views them based on what someone is saying on the internet. Their view of how people view them is becoming sometimes, a critical issue.”
An issue turned guilty plea and life sentence for Darius Williams.
Williams was sentenced for three separate counts of aggravated assault, malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“There was no need for a gun to be brought into this particular situation,” said Edwards.
Edwards hopes to bring on new laws to address gun offenses.
“A way to fight this thing in a general matter is to use legislation to do things to help prevent the willingness of people to use guns to resolve situations,” explained Edwards.
Edwards said that regardless of how it starts, we need to put the guns down.
“Particularly with domestic situations, conflict resolution, working things out without having to hit or shoot is what we want to try to instill in our communities,” said Edwards.
Edwards wants to remind people that you can file civil lawsuits if you believe someone made a false statement about you. He said this is a better option than getting physical.
