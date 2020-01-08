Lee County Trojans takes talents to next level

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One Lee County Trojan is taking her talents to the next level.
Putting pen to paper as she signs her national letter of intent.
Karrigan Bludworth, a stand out volleyball player for lee county.
Tuesday, she made things official with the college of her choice.
Cumberland University.
Bludworth said CU couldn’t be a better fit.
She told us it’s a dream come true to be able to play at the collegiate level.
“Its’s really exciting, but it’s also really nerve wrecking. Like when I was signing my finger was shaking. But, I’m just really glad I got this opportunity and everything," said Bludworth. "And my coach and my friends and my family have supported me to get here.”
Bludworth said she’ll be joining the Phoenix family next fall.
