Lawmakers recommend study to improve health care access in rural Ga.

ALBANY, Ga (WALB) - Georgia lawmakers are taking steps to find ways to boost access to health care for people in rural areas.
The Georgia House Rural Development Council released its final recommendations for 2019 in December.
The council recommended that the Subcommittee on Appropriations for Health do a study on remote patient monitoring.
Remote patient monitoring is a way for doctors to keep track of someone's health through the internet, without that person having to see the doctor in person.
Nikki Bryant’s primary care clinic in Webster County has a telehealth partnership with an Atlanta hospital for kidney transplant patients.
Bryant said telehealth can help people in rural areas who are unable to travel long distances.
"It's really important that we overcome these things in different ways, things that we haven't ever done before, to provide access to care to patients that are in these communities," Bryant said.
Bryant said she hopes to expand their telehealth services soon to include areas like neurology, psychiatry, and pediatrics.
Members of the House Rural Development Council said a potential study on remote patient monitoring could lead to fewer emergency room visits and hospital readmission rates.
