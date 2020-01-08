Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-TRUMP-MAR-A-LAGO-INCIDENT
Police, Secret Service mum after new incident at Mar-a-Lago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service recently at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, but authorities aren't saying what had happened. Palm Beach police records show officers were called Monday night to the South Florida resort to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted. Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said Tuesday that the Secret Service is the lead investigative agency and his department has no comment. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. The president and his family left Mar-a-Lago on Sunday after two weeks at the Florida resort.
POWER OUTAGE-PINELLAS COUNTY
Power outage hits thousands of customers in 1 Florida county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Around 36,000 Duke Energy electricity customers were without power in Pinellas County, and company officials say it's now been restored. According to Duke Energy spokeswoman Ana Gibbs, three of the company's substations in Pinellas County experienced problems on Tuesday morning. It's unclear what those problems were and Duke is still investigating the cause. A large chunk of the city of St. Petersburg was without electricity. Pinellas County is on Florida's Gulf Coast, near Tampa.
BODY IN LAKE
Body found in lake on campus of South Florida high school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A body was found face down in a small lake on the campus of a South Florida high school as classes resumed after the holiday break. Police say a school bus driver spotted something suspicious as she was dropping off students on Tuesday morning. The lake is between several buildings on the campus of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. Detective Tracy Figone tells news outlets that divers removed the body, which was taken to the medical examiner's office. The school was placed on a Code Yellow and classes continued uninterrupted. An investigation continues.
CHINESE ARRESTED-NAVY BASE
2 more Chinese nationals arrested at Florida Navy base
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Court records show two more Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base. The weekend arrests of Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang bring to four the number of Chinese people charged with snapping photos at the Naval Air Station in Key West. Their attorneys did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. In the other cases, a Chinese man was arrested Dec. 26 for taking photos at an air station annex. The fourth pleaded guilty last year for similar actions and was sentenced to a year in federal prison.
SPACE STATION
Space-baked cookies, 'mighty' mice back on Earth via SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first batch of space-baked cookies is back on Earth, along with muscle-bound “mighty” mice and other experiments. SpaceX provided the ride home Tuesday, a month after its Dragon capsule arrived at the International Space Station. The capsule parachuted into the Pacific, returning 3,800 pounds of gear. Researchers want to inspect the handful of chocolate chip cookies baked by astronauts in a special Zero G oven just in time for Christmas. Scientists also are eager to welcome back 40 mice, including eight genetically engineered to have twice the normal muscle mass. Some bulked up in orbit for the muscle study.
PRESIDENTIAL CHECKPOINT ARREST
Prosecutors: Ex-Marine lied to bypass Trump checkpoint
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 37-year-old Florida man who was dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Marines for sex offenses faces federal charges after officials say he lied to get past presidential checkpoints an hour before President Trump was set to depart from Palm Beach International Airport. Brandon Magnan was arrested Sunday afternoon. Court records say he told deputies he was a member of the Marine Corps helicopter squadron. A skeptical deputy raised questions. It turned out Magnan's credentials were faked, and he's a registered sex offender who was drummed out of the Corps for sex offenses. He's charged with false presentation of an officer or employee of the United States.
CENSUS-CITIZENSHIP
Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau. The agreement was made in response to President Donald Trump's order to collect data on who is a citizen through administrative records following the Supreme Court's rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security announced the agreement in a report. The agency will share administrative records to help the Census Bureau determine the number of citizens and non-citizens in the U.S., as well as the number of immigrants in the U.S. illegally. Information to be shared includes personally identifiable data.
VENEZUELA-RUBIO
Rubio urges Trump to avoid Maduro as stalemate drags on
MIAMI (AP) — Senator Marco Rubio is urging the Trump administration to stay the course in its policy toward Venezuela and rejecti the temptation to engage directly with socialist leader Nicolas Maduro. The Florida Republican has been a strong supporter of the Trump administration's policy toward Venezuela and its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the nation's rightful leader. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press Rubio said the armed forces continue to mistrust Guaidó, despite repeated pledges of amnesty for those who switch sides.
FECES TOSSED AT LANDLORD
Florida woman accused of throwing human feces at landlord
OSTEEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman threw a bucket of human feces at her landlord after the landlord entered her trailer to look at some broken items. An arrest report shows Volusia County Sheriff's deputies arrested 59-year-old Joanne Mercader on Saturday. Mercader told them she meant to throw water on the landlord but got confused and tossed excrement at her. She's charged with battery on a person over age 65. Jail records do not list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
INMATE EXONERATED
Former death row inmate alleges biased probe in lawsuit
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former death row inmate who was in prison for 14 years before prosecutors dropped charges has sued a Florida sheriff's office. The suit accuses the office of conducting a biased and negligent investigation that led to his wrongful arrest and conviction. Clemente Aguirre-Jarquin filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in federal court against the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. It says the sheriff's office ignored evidence implicating a woman who was the daughter of one of the victims and the granddaughter of the other. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said he was unable to comment because the office's legal team hadn't seen the lawsuit.