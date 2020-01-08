Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are in the middle of extended delay with their showdown for the College Football Playoff championship. It will be 16 days from the time LSU and Clemson won their CFP semifinals on Dec. 28 before they meet in New Orleans for the crown on Jan. 13. CFP executive director Bill Hancock says the game is a sellout and the buzz has been steady despite the delay. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the extra time gives the teams a chance to heal bruises.