Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baylor's Matt Rhule has agreed to become head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Owner David Tepper visited Rhule at his home in Waco, Texas, and decided he wanted him to succeed Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the season. The 44-year-old Rhule will inherit a Panthers team that hasn't won a playoff game since 2015. Rhule helped turn around programs at Temple and Baylor, leading the Bears to an 11-1 regular season record this past season before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes announced a big addition to their roster. Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime to give Carolina a 5-4 win over Philadelphia, and the Hurricanes' mood was further buoyed by the signing of forward Justin Williams. The team announced the 18-year veteran has signed a contract for the remainder of the season. Williams will earn a base salary of $700,000. He can earn an additional $1.3 million in potential bonuses and team play in the regular season and the playoffs. Williams has won two Stanley Cups with the Hurricanes.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists to lead Florida to a 81-68 victory over South Carolina. Keyontae Johnson added 19 and Scottie Lewis 15 for the Gators, who started 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the third time in four seasons. Nembhard was a big reason why. He steadied the Gators throughout as South Carolina cut things to a point twice in the second half. Florida's leading scorer and rebounder Kerry Blackshear Jr. played only two minutes in the first half with foul trouble. Maik Kotsar led South Carolina with 18 points.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a key blocked shot as East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59. East Carolina led 60-57 after a 3-pointer by Bitumba Baruti with 1:26 to go in the second half. David Collins made an uncontested layup for South Florida, making the score 60-59 with 1:01 remaining but the Bulls did not score again. Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina, which has won five in a row at home. Laquincy Rideau had 16 points for the South Florida. Collins added 14 points off the bench and Xavier Castaneda had 10 points.
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are in the middle of extended delay with their showdown for the College Football Playoff championship. It will be 16 days from the time LSU and Clemson won their CFP semifinals on Dec. 28 before they meet in New Orleans for the crown on Jan. 13. CFP executive director Bill Hancock says the game is a sellout and the buzz has been steady despite the delay. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the extra time gives the teams a chance to heal bruises.