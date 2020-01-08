Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to finish a six-goal second period that helped the Lightning beat the Vancouver Canucks 9-2 for their eighth straight win. Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second period as the Lightning matched a team record for goals in a period and ended Vancouver's seven-game winning streak. Elias Pettersson and Loui Eriksson scored for the Canucks.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Arizona Coyotes won their fourth straight game, 5-2 over the Florida Panthers. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists, and Lawson Crouse, Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes. Phil Kessel added two assists and Adin Hill stopped 37 shots in his first start of the season. Mike Hoffman and Noel Acciari had the goals for the Panthers.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat will celebrate Dwyane Wade’s career with a three-day tribute next month. Plans call for the retirement of his No. 3 jersey and a viewing of the documentary covering his on- and off-court career. A tribute event is scheduled for Feb. 21. The jersey will go to the rafters when the Heat play Cleveland on Feb. 22. And the documentary will be shown at the team’s arena on Feb. 23. Wade played 16 seasons in the NBA. Most of them were with Miami. He helped the Heat win NBA titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and is the leading scorer in team history.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points including a critical layup with 5:21 remaining, and Darius Perry and Ryan McMahon followed with key baskets down the stretch to help No. 13 Louisville pull away from Miami 74-58. The Cardinals ended a two-game skid. Louisville led by 20 midway through the first half before the Hurricanes got within 11 at the break. Miami eventually whittled it down to 57-52 on Kameron McGusty's two free throws with 5:37 left before Nwora's layup provided a seven-point edge. McGusty and Chris Lykes had 18 points apiece for Miami, which dropped its second in a row.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 21 points and 10 assists to lead Florida to a 81-68 victory over South Carolina. Keyontae Johnson added 19 and Scottie Lewis 15 for the Gators, who started 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play for the third time in four seasons. Nembhard was a big reason why. He steadied the Gators throughout as South Carolina cut things to a point twice in the second half. Florida's leading scorer and rebounder Kerry Blackshear Jr. played only two minutes in the first half with foul trouble. Maik Kotsar led South Carolina with 18 points.
MIAMI (AP) — Eric Duncan has been promoted to hitting coach by the Miami Marlins. The Marlins also announced Tuesday five additions to their coaching staff. Newcomers joining manager Don Mattingly will be bench coach James Rowson, first base-outfield coach Billy Hatcher, bullpen coach Wellington Cepeda, catching coach Eddy Rodriguez and assistant hitting coach Robert Rodriguez. Duncan was interim assistant hitting coach last season. The Marlins also finalized a $17.5 million, two-year contract with left fielder Corey Dickerson that was agreed to last month.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a key blocked shot as East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59. East Carolina led 60-57 after a 3-pointer by Bitumba Baruti with 1:26 to go in the second half. David Collins made an uncontested layup for South Florida, making the score 60-59 with 1:01 remaining but the Bulls did not score again. Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina, which has won five in a row at home. Laquincy Rideau had 16 points for the South Florida. Collins added 14 points off the bench and Xavier Castaneda had 10 points.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — United States coach Gregg Berhalter is optimistic his team will train in Doha at some point before that nation hosts the 2022 World Cup. The American men U.S. planned to train at the Aspire Academy from Jan. 5-25 but the U.S. Soccer Federation called off the trip after a U.S. military air strike killed a top Iranian military commander. The camp was relocated to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the team held a two-hour workout on Tuesday.