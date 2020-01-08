Health leaders keeping tabs on Ga. flu numbers

"Another thing that’s really important is that if you’re sick or have signs or symptoms, don’t go to work because that’s happening a lot, seeing a lot of clustering of the flu among people who are in the same facility or at home or at work,” said Jacqueline Jenkins who is also with the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Hospitals, they’re seeing more people coming through the ERs with flu and flu-like symptoms. They’re having more hospitalizations due to the flu, we’re seeing them in our most vulnerable populations like people in long-care facilities like nursing homes.”